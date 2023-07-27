iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,744 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.60. 1,504,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,588. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37.

