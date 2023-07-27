Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.4307 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $914,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

