Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.4307 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Four Reasons Tractor Supply Company Can Plow New Highs In 2023
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- McDonald’s Earnings Growth Shows Value to Consumers and Investors
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Falling In Love With Honeywell Stock After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.