Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPGFree Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $33.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPG. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,981,000 after buying an additional 815,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,227,000 after acquiring an additional 133,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

