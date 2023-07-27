Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $33.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPG. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,981,000 after buying an additional 815,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,227,000 after acquiring an additional 133,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.