International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

THM opened at $0.42 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.