International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 642,960 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after acquiring an additional 413,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

International Paper Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,790. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

