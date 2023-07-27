International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10,492.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,777 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $27,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,766,000 after acquiring an additional 763,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.44. 977,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

