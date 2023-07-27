International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 14.20 Per Share

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 648 ($8.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 661.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 674.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. International Biotechnology Trust has a one year low of GBX 619 ($7.94) and a one year high of GBX 744 ($9.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £263.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,189.09 and a beta of 0.24.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

