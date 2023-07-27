Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Visa by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $237.12 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.