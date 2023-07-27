Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 314,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.34.

GS opened at $357.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

