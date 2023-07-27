Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $386-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.18 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,220. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IART shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

