Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $454.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

