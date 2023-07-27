Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $361,575.33 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $361,575.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,269.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Eric Venker sold 201 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $1,979.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Eric Venker sold 415 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,087.75.

On Thursday, May 4th, Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $737,355.40.

On Monday, May 8th, Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $546,569.58.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $904,223.46.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $625,604.14.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,646.59% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

