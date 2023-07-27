Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

