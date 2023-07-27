Insider Buying: Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Director Acquires $4,999,992.00 in Stock

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) Director Rishi Gupta acquired 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,099,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,191,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Turnstone Biologics Price Performance
NASDAQ TSBX opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Turnstone Biologics Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
