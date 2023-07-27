Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 65,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs acquired 2,400 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

