IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. IDEX updated its Q3 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.90-$8.00 EPS.

IDEX Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE IEX traded up $8.00 on Thursday, reaching $219.98. The company had a trading volume of 950,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.24 and its 200-day moving average is $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 52 week low of $195.27 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

