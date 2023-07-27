iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Desjardins cut iA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.84.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Price Performance

TSE:IAG traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$91.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. iA Financial has a one year low of C$65.84 and a one year high of C$93.90.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 9.5355304 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00. In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.