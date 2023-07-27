Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $5.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

