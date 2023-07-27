Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,143,029. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after buying an additional 6,523,848 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.