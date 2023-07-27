Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.43.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

