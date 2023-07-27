Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.73.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.0 %
PEAK traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. 1,166,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43.
Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.
