Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.73.

PEAK traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. 1,166,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after buying an additional 388,783 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after buying an additional 79,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

