Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $418.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,207. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $927.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

