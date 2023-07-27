Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $418.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,207. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $927.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
