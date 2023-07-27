Head-To-Head Contrast: Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) vs. D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) and D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and D’Ieteren Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $93.28 million 2.34 $24.72 million N/A N/A D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A 1.83 96.92

Kingsway Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than D’Ieteren Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A D’Ieteren Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kingsway Financial Services and D’Ieteren Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and D’Ieteren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 56.73% -10.60% -0.67% D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of D’Ieteren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and commercial refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services, including operational accounting, such as bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, and analysis and strategic finance services; technical accounting comprising initial public offerings, SEC reporting, and international consolidation services; human resources, workforce management, and compliance support services; and advisory services. This segment also provides financial executive services for project and interim-staffing engagements; search services for full-time placements; and healthcare staffing services to acute healthcare facilities. The company offers its products and services through credit unions, dealers, homebuilders, and consumers. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About D’Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services. The company also provides vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services under the Carglass, Safelite, Lebeau Vitres d'auto, Speedy Glass, O'Brien, Smith&Smith, and Autoglass brand names; and manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. In addition, it offers notebooks, planners, writing tools, bags, and reading accessories, as well as smart writing system and mobile apps. Further, the company distributes aftermarket parts for material handling, construction, and agricultural & industrial equipment. Additionally, it manages real estate assets, including offices, workshops, concessions, logistics centers, residential units, car parks, and landbanks; reconverts and redevelops sites; and offers real estate advice. D'Ieteren Group SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

