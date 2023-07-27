Head-To-Head Comparison: Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) & OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) and OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vivic and OneWater Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vivic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivic N/A N/A N/A OneWater Marine 5.72% 23.46% 6.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vivic and OneWater Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivic 0 0 0 0 N/A OneWater Marine 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

OneWater Marine has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Given OneWater Marine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Vivic.

This table compares Vivic and OneWater Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneWater Marine $1.74 billion 0.34 $130.94 million $7.31 5.14

OneWater Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Vivic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of OneWater Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneWater Marine beats Vivic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivic

(Get Free Report)

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vivic Corp. is a subsidiary of Honetech Inc.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.