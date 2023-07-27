Head-To-Head Analysis: Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) vs. Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) and Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Lincoln Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lincoln Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lincoln Electric and Husqvarna AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29 Husqvarna AB (publ) 0 4 1 0 2.20

Valuation and Earnings

Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus target price of $187.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.32%. Husqvarna AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 283.34%. Given Husqvarna AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Husqvarna AB (publ) is more favorable than Lincoln Electric.

This table compares Lincoln Electric and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Electric $3.88 billion 3.03 $472.22 million $8.01 25.46 Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $5.10 3.84

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Husqvarna AB (publ). Husqvarna AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Electric and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Electric 12.08% 48.56% 16.41% Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Lincoln Electric pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lincoln Electric pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Husqvarna AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Husqvarna AB (publ) on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, it is involved in the retail business in the United States. Further, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico. The company serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts. The Gardena division provides residential and smart watering; robotic mowers; garden hand tools; electric powered gardening tools; and smart garden systems. The Husqvarna Construction division offers power cutters, light compaction and concrete placement equipment, floor grinding machines, dust and slurry solutions, diamond tools for construction and stone industries, surface preparation equipment, floor saws, and demolition robots. The company sells its products and solutions to forestry, tree care, landscaping, commercial lawn, and garden services sectors, as well as home and garden owners, and light construction and stone industries primarily under the Husqvarna, Gardena, Orbit, Flymo, RedMax, Zenoah, and McCulloch brands through dealers and retailers. It operates in Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, rest of Europe, the Asia/Pacific, Canada, the United States, Latin America, and internationally. Husqvarna AB (publ) was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

