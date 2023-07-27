Head to Head Analysis: Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) vs. Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotage AB (publ) and Ekso Bionics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotage AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $12.91 million 1.27 -$15.08 million ($1.13) -1.08

Biotage AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotage AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biotage AB (publ) and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ekso Bionics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 631.71%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Biotage AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Biotage AB (publ) and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotage AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -102.64% -55.47% -37.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Biotage AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Biotage AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts. It also provides sample preparation solutions in the clinical and bioanalytical, forensic and toxicology, doping control animal and human, environment, and food and agriculture areas, as well as consumables and systems; protein purification solutions, including antibody and tagged proteins purification, automation systems, and custom packing service, as well as ion exchange, reversed phase, normal phase, and gel filtration PhyTip columns. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical and biotechnical companies, contract research and manufacturing organizations, academic, environmental protection, food safety, and agriculture, as well as clinical, forensic, and academic laboratories. It operates in 80 countries, which include Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Biotage AB (publ) was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. The company also provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; Ekso Indego Therap, an adjustable and lower-limb powered exoskeleton; and Ekso Indego Personal, a powered lower limb orthosis. It has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

