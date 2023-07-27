H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of HEES traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 312,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.05.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

