Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.45.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

HALO stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,033,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,493,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.