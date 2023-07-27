Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 219 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $382.38. 21,341,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,316,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.93 and a 200 day moving average of $333.33. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.