Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,400 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 917,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,009. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

