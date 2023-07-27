Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $130.37. 955,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

