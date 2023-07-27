Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.61. The company had a trading volume of 697,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,079. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.51 and its 200-day moving average is $400.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $323.87 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

