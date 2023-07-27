Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,938 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.9 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 216.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.