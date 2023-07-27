Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.73. 712,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,182. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.83. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.