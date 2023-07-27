Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 603 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.6% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 97,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 29.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.67. The company has a market cap of $445.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.