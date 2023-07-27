Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 81 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.83. 75,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,321. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.10. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

