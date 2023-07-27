Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $307,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 9,799.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $86.89. 1,097,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,182. The company has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.96.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.