GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 206,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,306. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.63. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

