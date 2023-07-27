GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 206,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,306. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.63. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
Featured Stories
