Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,961,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

