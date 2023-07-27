GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Price Target Raised to $5.25 at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GoldMining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

GoldMining Stock Up 1.3 %

GLDG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 182,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Get GoldMining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,787,680 shares in the company, valued at $94,059,604.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,905 shares of company stock valued at $492,066 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of GoldMining

GoldMining Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GoldMining during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 628,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.