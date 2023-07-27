Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,286 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 482,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.