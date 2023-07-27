General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22, RTT News reports. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.94. 2,263,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

