GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s previous close.
GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance
GENK stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $19.99.
GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile
