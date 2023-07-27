GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENKGet Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s previous close.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

GENK stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

