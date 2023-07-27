Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Raised to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $1.23 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

