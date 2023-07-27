Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 2,668.2% in July

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, an increase of 2,668.2% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
GLMD stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
