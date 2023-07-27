Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 2,668.2% in July

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, an increase of 2,668.2% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

GLMD stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.