G999 Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,181.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

