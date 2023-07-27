FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Shares of EQX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.15. 1,853,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.22. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $234.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $60,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

