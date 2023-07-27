FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.20 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 9.2 %

FCN stock traded down $18.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.28. 433,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,297. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

