Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,552 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $84,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.9 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 2,395,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,680,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

