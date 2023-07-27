Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,364.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after buying an additional 1,427,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 277,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,495,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,092,000 after purchasing an additional 71,471 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 9,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,758. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

